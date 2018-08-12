The Muskingum County Fair began today

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 172nd Muskingum County Fair officially kicked off Sunday with a ribbon cutting.

A crowd gathered around the grandstands at the fairgrounds to cut the blue ribbon, honoring all of those hard working volunteers that make this week possible. Director, Stacey Stewart, said the ribbon cutting signifies giving back to their community.

“We are honoring our volunteers that do everything to help us,” said Stewart. “Whether it’s junior fair volunteers, workers behind the scenes who’s helping set something up, somebody who protects us – our theme is honoring those that volunteer to help us.”

Stewart said the fair is something she can do each year to help a family come out for a day, have a vacation, and try to help the community get the most out of fair week.

“We have everything from midway games, stunt shows, animal shows, 4-H activities, we have truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby’s, rodeos, you name it, we’re trying to keep everybody coming to the Muskingum County Fair,” said Stewart.

Monday the 13th is Wendy’s Day at the fair, so if you bring a Wendy’s french fry carton between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., you’ll get free admission. For a full list of events throughout the week, you can visit muskingumcofair.com