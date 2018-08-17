Muskingum County Fair Hog Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Going once, going twice, sold!

People crowded the Swine Show Arena at the Muskingum County Fair to bid on this year’s hogs during the Junior Fair Market Hog Sale. The Reserved Grand Champion Market Hog was raised by Kamryn Kreis, who also won Outstanding Market Exhibitor and Overall Showman. Kreis said she is honored to have won so many awards this year.

“It’s kind of unreal, it’s like, not what you are usually used to with being all of those things at once but its definitely just a great feeling,” Kreis.

Kreis said the hog auction is always a bitter-sweet day but that she is looking forward to working hard for next year.

“It’s definitely a sad day, seeing all the sad faces in the ring, but it’s also a good day because it’s knowing that it’s the end, but also that it’s a new beginning for next year and what I can accomplish in the future,” Kreis said.

Kreis said raising hogs is something she hopes to continue to do for a long time. If you haven’t had a chance to visit the fair yet, it runs through tomorrow.