Muskingum County Fair security

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 172nd Muskingum County Fair is officially underway and keeping fair goers safe is a top priority for the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said he and his deputies are there making sure that the fair is safe for everybody to come and have a good time. They also have midnight security patrolling the fairgrounds after hours.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Sheriff Lutz. “People come out here to have a lot of fun and you know, that’s all we care about is we provide a safe and fun place to go.”

Sheriff Lutz said both the Sheriff’s Office and Zanesville Fire Department are on call at the fair in case any emergency were to happen. They have a first aid booth that is located by the grandstands.

“We have a first aid center here. And there’s quick golf carts to respond even if there’s a fire or somebody gets sick or somebody gets injured, we’ll have a quick golf cart right to them,” explained Sheriff Lutz. “We’re prepared to take care of most everything that happens here.”

Free child ID’s will be given in the veteran’s building everyday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Sheriff Lutz wants to remind everyone to have a plan this week and parents, if you’re dropping your children off, make sure they know when and where to be picked back up.