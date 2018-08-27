Muskingum County Juvenile Court visits the County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Juvenile Court visited the County Commissioners today.

Court Director, Robert Smith, said they were advising the Commissioners about their need to alter their 2019 budget appropriations to cover unforeseen expenses and loss in revenue caused by the decrease in funding from the Department of Youth Services.

“Well if we didn’t have the funds we would probably have to consider either cutting programming, which we don’t want to do or laying off a person, which we don’t want to do either because we’re already somewhat short handed personnel wise,” said Smith.

Smith said their goal is to balance the budget. They are needing to move some funds around that they previously requested from the Commissioners in order to cover the budget shortfall.