ZANESVILLE.Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added nine individuals to their most wanted list.

Authorities are on the look out for Chad Bocook, Wayne Flickinger, Devin Harris, Benjamin Huey, Jamie Mayle, Devin Murgatroyd, Shane Stapleton, Erika Williams, and Darrion Jackson(not pictured).

The suspects are wanted for a variety of charges ranging from domestic violence to drug trafficking.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.