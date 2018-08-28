Muskingum football and women’s soccer teams announce 2018 captains

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — With the start of the season now just a few days away, Muskingum head football coach, Erik Iueter has announced the captains for the 2018 season: sophomore quarterback Brody Han, senior tight end Granger Long, senior defensive lineman Staci Wilson, and senior linebacker Brandon Schon.

Hahn led the Muskie offense last season, setting multiple school

records. Hahn set marks for passing yards in season (2,026), pass completions

in a season (177), pass attempts in a season (326), total offense for a

season (2,396 – 2,026 pass/370 rush) and tied the record for touchdown

passes in a season (14). Furthermore, he became the first-ever Muskie to

amass 400 yards of total offense in a game with his 427-yard performance

(364 passing/63 rushing) at Otterbein.

Long was second on the team with 38 receptions for 361 yards and three

touchdowns. He will enter his final season having amassed 90 catches for 885

yards and six scores.

Wilson, a Second Team All-OAC honoree, finished last season with 39 tackles,

4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. He recorded a

season-high nine tackles against Baldwin Wallace while adding one sack and

three tackles for loss. Wilson will enter his final campaign with 103 career

stops.

Schon racked up 56 tackles including two sacks for 15 yards and six tackles

for loss for 33 yards. He tied a career-best with eight stops in several

games.

Muskingum will open the 2018 season at Waynesburg on .

Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Head women’s soccer coach Mary Beth Caudill has also announced her captains for 2018: senior defender Rachel Waite, junior midfielder Abigial Wagner, and junior defender Julia Prokopchak.

This marks the second straight year that Waite will help lead the Muskies on

the pitch. Waite has started in 43 of 47 games and has helps anchor the

backline.

Wagner, who directs the attack from the midfield, has started in 29 contests

and has one goal and four assists.

Prokopchak has started in 35 games and has been a mainstay for the Muskie

defensive lineup.

Muskingum opens the season on Friday, August 31, at Ohio Wesleyan. Game time

is slated for 7:00 p.m.