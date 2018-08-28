Muskingum football and women’s soccer teams announce 2018 captains

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — With the start of the season now just a few days away, Muskingum head football coach, Erik Iueter has announced the captains for the 2018 season: sophomore quarterback Brody Han, senior tight end Granger Long, senior defensive lineman Staci Wilson, and senior linebacker Brandon Schon.
Hahn led the Muskie offense last season, setting multiple school
records. Hahn set marks for passing yards in season (2,026), pass completions
in a season (177), pass attempts in a season (326), total offense for a
season (2,396 – 2,026 pass/370 rush) and tied the record for touchdown
passes in a season (14). Furthermore, he became the first-ever Muskie to
amass 400 yards of total offense in a game with his 427-yard performance
(364 passing/63 rushing) at Otterbein.
Long was second on the team with 38 receptions for 361 yards and three
touchdowns. He will enter his final season having amassed 90 catches for 885
yards and six scores.
Wilson, a Second Team All-OAC honoree, finished last season with 39 tackles,
4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. He recorded a
season-high nine tackles against Baldwin Wallace while adding one sack and
three tackles for loss. Wilson will enter his final campaign with 103 career
stops.
Schon racked up 56 tackles including two sacks for 15 yards and six tackles
for loss for 33 yards. He tied a career-best with eight stops in several
games.
Muskingum will open the 2018 season at Waynesburg on Saturday, September 1.
Game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Head women’s soccer coach Mary Beth Caudill has also announced her captains for 2018: senior defender Rachel Waite, junior midfielder Abigial Wagner, and junior defender Julia Prokopchak.
This marks the second straight year that Waite will help lead the Muskies on
the pitch. Waite has started in 43 of 47 games and has helps anchor the
backline.
Wagner, who directs the attack from the midfield, has started in 29 contests
and has one goal and four assists.
Prokopchak has started in 35 games and has been a mainstay for the Muskie
defensive lineup.
Muskingum opens the season on Friday, August 31, at Ohio Wesleyan. Game time
is slated for 7:00 p.m.