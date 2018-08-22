Muskingum Job & Family Services Computer Outage Planned

Muskingum County Job and Family Service is announcing a planned statewide outage of all public assistance computer systems. It will happen Thursday, August 23rd through Monday August 27th. During that time staff members will not be able to process any computer based changes, applications or answer any case related questions. The office will remain open to the public during the outage and customers will still be able to complete paper applications and submit documents. During the outage or anytime, you can call 844-640-OHIO option 2 to obtain a current summary and status of your benefits and to sign up for text message notifications regarding your benefits.