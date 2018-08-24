Muskingum University move-in day

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Students at Muskingum University are packing their bags and moving into their new homes for the school year.

Incoming freshmen will spend all weekend getting to meet their fellow classmates and learning the campus before classes start on Monday. Dean of Students, Susan Waryck, said their goal is to work with students and help them grow and succeed.

“I’m so excited that students have chosen Muskingum,” Waryck said. “We really feel like we have a special place here and students find their niche. It’s a small enough community that they don’t get lost in the crowd and they are able to find a connection to somebody or some program and they really walk away feeling like this is their home.”

Director of Admission, Marcy Ritzert, said she hopes students enjoy every stressful, but fun moment. She said it goes fast, so manage your time well and get involved. Ritzert wants to remind parents that their children are in good hands at Muskingum University.

“Trust that they know what they’re doing and that they’ll take really good care of their kids,” said Ritzert. “Also, let them stay here – don’t encourage them to come home every weekend, and I know that’s hard for a parent to hear, but encourage them to stay and get involved and make friends on campus.”

Waryck said they’re looking forward to a lot of new changes this year.