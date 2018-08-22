All of Muskingum University nurses pass their exam on the first try

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – For the past three years, graduates from Muskingum University’s Nursing Program have been receiving recognition.

This is the third consecutive year where 100% of the graduates pass the Registered Nurse Licensure Exam. Director and Chair of Nursing Programs, Cindy Wilkins, said a combination of the curriculum design, dedicated faculty, and the exceptional students are what makes their program so successful.

“So we’re excited about that because in the nursing profession, there’s obviously a shortage and we want our grads to go out there and start contributing to patient care right away and so it’s exciting when they can pass that exam on the first attempt,” explained Wilkins.

President of Muskingum University, Susan Hasseler, said the students spend a lot of time in the laboratory getting hands on experience. She said the staff works closely with students so they receive a lot of one on one attention.

“I think it has a great deal to do with our staff, with our faculty, and our nursing program,” said Hasseler. “With all the nurses that we work with across the region who help us educate our students and with a program that is really designed for both quality and practice and absolute high success.”

Wilkins said they have different things they do with their students to create comradery because nursing is a team profession. She said it’s not easy, but it’s definitely rewarding.