Muskingum Valley Health Center opens new building

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Health Center opened a new building in South Zanesville.

Friends, family, and staff of the MVHC gathered for the dedication of the Dr. Bijan Joseph Goodarzi Health Center. The building was named after Dr. Goodarzi, who founded the Women’s Health Department in Zanesville and has been a long time community figure.

“Well, I’ve been part of this community now for 31 years,” said Dr. Goodarzi. “And it’s…this community has embellished me and allowed me to be part of it.”

Dr. Goodarzi said he is honored to have the building named after him and that it is a high point in his career. He said what he’s really thankful for is the MVHC staff and those who make MVHC possible.

“What I’m really grateful for is the dedication of the MVHC executive staff that have really worked very hard to make this available in our community,” Dr. Goodarzi said.

Dr. Goodarzi said the building has been under renovation for about a year and will contain family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health and dental.