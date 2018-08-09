Mystics beat Storm 100-77 for 5th straight victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 30 points, LaToya Sanders had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the league-leading Seattle Storm 100-77 on Thursday for their fifth straight victory.

Washington never trailed and led by as many as 27 points.

Natasha Cloud had 14 points and eight assists for Washington (19-11) and Ariel Atkins added 12 points. The Mystics are a half-game behind the second-place Atlanta Dream. Delle Donne was 11 of 16 from the field as the Mystics shot 57 percent, including 12 of 26 from 3-point range.

Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd each scored 15 points for Seattle (23-8), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Breanna Stewart was held to 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting and Sue Bird scored seven points in 18 minutes.

Seattle started the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to pull to 83-67 and a Jordin Canada 3-pointer made it 89-75. But the Mystics scored the next nine points to secure it.