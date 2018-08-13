Nashport teen dies in one vehicle accident

ZANESVILLE,Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Nashport teenager.

Authorities said the accident happened around 1 p.m. Monday on State Route 208 in Madison Township.

The Zanesville Post reports that 16-year-old Gavin Morgan was driving westbound on State Route 208 when he failed to negotiate a curve. Authorities said his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned before striking a utility pole. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a passenger in the vehicle, 16-year-old Blaze Foster of Adamsville, was taken to Genesis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.