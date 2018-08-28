New 911 center unveiled in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new state of the art enhanced 911 center with a ceremonial ribbon cutting earlier this evening.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said today they showed off their new 911 system and they were mandated for two dispatchers per shift that both had to be EMD (emergency medical dispatcher) qualified and because they have met those qualifications they are moving to their new dispatch tomorrow.

“It’s been a long process of getting the center open we had to do a levy in November the citizens of Guernsey county passed 3 to 1 so they must believe in what we’re doing here and plus they wanted 911 to stay in our county,” Paden said.

Paden said this center will help Guernsey County have quicker and better service to help save as many people as they can.