New coaches see Celta and Espanyol draw 1-1

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo and Espanyol gave their new coaches a frustrating start in the Spanish league with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Celta began its campaign in Vigo with Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed, and Espanyol kicked off its season with newcomer Joan Francesc Ferrer “Rubi.”

The clubs hired new managers after disappointing campaigns last season, when Espanyol finished 11th and Celta was only 13th, far from qualification for the European competitions.

Mario Hermoso put Espanyol ahead at Balaidos Stadium with a shot from inside the area after a corner just before halftime.

Celta equalized early in the second half with an own-goal by David Lopez, who tried to intercept a cross and ended up redirecting the ball into his own net.

Defending champion Barcelona makes its league debut against Alaves at Camp Nou Stadium later Saturday. Real Madrid hosts Getafe in a Madrid derby on Sunday, while Atletico Madrid — last season’s runner-up — visits Valencia on Monday.

