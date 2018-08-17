New Community Bank branch in Licking County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The ground broke for a new Community Bank location on Friday.

The full-service branch will be built in Newark on North 21st Street. Community Bank President and CEO Eric Holsky said they have seen their customer base in Licking County grow and that they felt it was a good time to open a new branch.

“We felt like we’ve got enough of a customer base now, we’ve been successful enough here, we’re ready to build a full-service branch so we’re excited for our customers and to be part of this market,” Holsky said.

Team leaders for the Newark branch Jim Holman and Michael Lightle said they are excited to start building a team and working within the community.

“To have this opportunity to develop a team and really just serve the community, we feel there’s a need here, we’re just ready to open up and make it happen.”

Construction on the branch will begin in the next few weeks and should be completed in about six months.