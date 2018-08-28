New Concord block party and Storytellers Festival

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The annual New Concord block party is this weekend and they have a new twist added on this year.

On Saturday, August 31st, there is a Storytelling Festival at New Concord Elementary Park beginning at 10 a.m. Tim Pollock and his wife created Big Fish Folklife to care for the community through artists sharing stories of life and sharing God’s love. There will be a village wide rummage yard sale and a storytelling contest, followed by live music. Pollock said over time, these two events came together.

“What I think is really amazing about this event is it really is a grassroots, organic coming together – different people and who knows where it’ll go from here. So we’re really excited to see what happens with it,” said Pollock.

The New Concord block party has always been held in the spring, but they changed it to Labor Day weekend this year because they feel it will bring together the community and new students starting at Muskingum University. Village Administrator, Charlotte Colley, said there will be food trucks, a farmer’s market, kids activities and so much more.

“And it just brings together that spirit of community, which is the whole reason we’re doing the block party because we want to have neighbors talking to neighbors and getting folks engaged,” said Colley. “So it’s very cool. We’re really, really excited about it. ”

Colley said this event was made possible from countless company donations. It’s a free community event, so she says they’re not in it to make a profit. If it’s raining, Colley and her team are working on a backup plan. Check their social media accounts to see if any changes will be made.