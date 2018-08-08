No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Every so often a seemingly healthy young athlete suddenly collapses and dies of cardiac arrest. What kind of heart check-up is best at finding players at risk?

Experts debate whether it’s time to add routine EKGs to the pre-sports check-up. Now a study of more than 11,000 top teen soccer players in England highlights the challenge.

The good news: In-depth testing, including that EKG, uncovered a small number of at-risk players, some who had treatable disorders and eventually got back to play.

Yet the tests didn’t detect signs of trouble in a few additional athletes who later died — and came at a significant cost.

The study was published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.