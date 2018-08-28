Notre Dame QB Wimbush will start against No. 14 Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Brandon Wimbush won’t need to look over his shoulder Saturday night when No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan in the season opener for both teams.

Coach Brian Kelly says the senior is his No. 1 quarterback.

Last season, Wimbush started 12 games during Notre Dame’s 10-3 campaign and finished with 803 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns and another 1,870 yards and 16 TDs through the air despite a 49 percent completion rate.

He gave way at times to Ian Book, who will be the backup.

