Then & Now held it’s first auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local, long-time store held an auction in downtown Zanesville on August 4th.

Then & Now Antiques is closing their doors after 25 years. Owner, Shirley LaBaki, is doing her best to make sure everyone in the community can get what they would like from the store. Friend of LaBaki, Sandy Myers said there was a great turnout at the auction.

“It means a lot to help Shirley out,” explained Myers. She’s been here downtown, like I said, 25 years. She’s a supporter of everything and we’re just trying to help her ease out of this and move on and maybe do some traveling.”

Myers said there will be another auction later this month for the items that didn’t get sold.

“And we’ll have another auction on August the 18th because she has so much in the store – three floors,” said Myers.

If you didn’t get to make it out to the auction today, make sure you mark your calendars for August 18th at 10 a.m. It will be in front of her store on Main Street.