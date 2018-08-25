Ohio Libertarians tap candidates for statewide office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Libertarians have set their statewide slate for this fall’s elections.

Governor candidate Travis Irvine and his running mate, business owner Todd Grayson, call themselves the “pro-freedom alternative to career politicians” Mike DeWine, the Republican, and Richard Cordray, the Democrat.

Irvine, a filmmaker who previously ran for mayor of Bexley, says in a statement the ticket offers Ohio voters “real, positive change.”

The party also nominated Robert Coogan, a Cincinnati accountant and finance professional, for state auditor, and Dustin Nanna, of Delaware, for secretary of state.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio regained minor party status in July through a process imposed under Ohio’s new, more restrictive third-party law. That allowed the party’s candidates to seek office in the upcoming election despite not being able to hold a primary.