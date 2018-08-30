Ohio Means Jobs holds Job Fair for CDL drivers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Means Jobs held a job fair for CDL drivers Thursday.

Colony Square Mall hosted different employers looking for drives who had their Commercial drivers license or were looking to get certified. Debbie Greiner from Ohio Means Jobs said Thursday’s event was to let drivers know what jobs are out there and that some employers were even hiring on the spot.

“One employer’s already hired someone, has already sent it to their HR department and it will be there, probably get a call today, said Greiner. “So to start next week or to come in for paper work.”

The event not only gave those looking for a job a chance to see what companies were out there, but for employers to introduce themselves to the community. Diana Goins from Premier Energy Services said she’s enjoyed having the chance to talk to people about what their specific company does and give them background information.

“It’s just kind of been nice because I’ve been able to introduce myself to some of the local people and just kind of get our name out there and let people know that we’re here,” said Goins.

If you were unable to attend the job fair, you can contact Ohio Means Jobs for more information or to be put in touch with employers at today’s fair.