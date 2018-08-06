Ohio Oil and Gas Association held their summer meeting at Zanesville Country Club

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Oil and Gas Association is hosting their annual summer meeting at the Zanesville Country Club August 6th and 7th.

The two-day event welcomed 300 members of the association to come together for business development and networking opportunities. Director of Public Relations, Mike Chadsey, said he loves seeing the members catching up with one another each year at the event.

“It’s sort of like a family reunion,” said Chadsey. There’s folks here to do business, but it’s catching up with those people you haven’t seen in awhile and having those conversations, telling those same old stories.”

Director of Public Relations, Mike Chadsey, said a lot of their supply chain companies are located in Muskingum County and the surrounding area, so he thinks they are coming out of that downturn they’re in and are seeing production increase.

Chadsey said, “well I think over the last couple years, we’ve certainly had a downturn in the industry, but we’re coming out of that now and what’s really exciting is that we’ve seen certainly some of that impact here in Muskingum County with business being located.”

Chadsey said they give out the Oilfield Patriot Award each year to someone who goes above and beyond for the industry and they will be naming their lucky recipient at their banquet.