Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead for Labor Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Last year was the deadliest Labor Day weekend in ten years.

This weekend is the last big summer holiday so there will be a lot of people traveling. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to keep safety in the forefront of their mind. Zanesville Post Commander, Lieutenant Matt Boyd said no situation is too small.

“If they see someone swerving outside their lanes, don’t just think they’re probably just tired or they may have been looking away from the road because those are dangerous situations as well,” explained Lieutenant Boyd.

Lieutenant Boyd said their primary focus is around drug and alcohol impaired driving and seat belt violations. Calling 911 in an emergency should be your first instinct, but there’s a number you can call to reach the closest patrol post directly.

“If it’s a traffic crash or someone broke down on the interstate and looks hazardous, they can always call 911 for those situations if it could potentially be a dangerous situation, but they can call #677, which rings into their nearest patrol post,” said Lieutenant Boyd.

Lieutenant Boyd wants to remind drivers that roadways will be busier than normal, so make sure you plan your travel time accordingly. He said the highway patrol will be working extra shifts this weekend to make sure everyone stays safe through the holiday weekend.