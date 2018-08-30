Ohio State team doctor update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University said 145 people have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by a former team doctor accused of groping scores of male athletes and other students during his two decades at the school.

The update by provost Bruce McPherson to trustees Thursday indicated more than 330 people have been interviewed by a law firm hired to investigate allegations raised this year about dr. Richard Strauss.

Investigators also are reviewing whether university officials properly responded to any concerns raised about Strauss during his tenure. The allegations dating from 1979 to 1997 involve male athletes from a variety of sports, plus Strauss’ work at the student health center and his off-campus medical office.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives have said they were shocked by the allegations.