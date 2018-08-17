Ohio State Urban Meyer update

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio State University announced the investigation involving Head Coach Urban Meyer will be completed Sunday.

Meyer is currently on paid administrative leave while the investigation is on-going.

According to the Ohio State University:

“Following receipt, the working group will share the report with the Board of Trustees in an executive session to be held next week. As required by law, public notice of the meeting will be released at least 24 hours in advance. Following deliberations with the board, and appropriate time for consideration, President Michael V. Drake will announce his decision.”