Ohio tax free holiday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – If you haven’t gone back to school shopping yet, this weekend will be the time to do it.

Ohio’s sales tax holiday will begin Friday August 3rd and will last through Sunday, the 5th. This weekend gives parents an opportunity to receive some tax relief as their kids are preparing to head back to school. Marketing and Special Leasing Representative from the Colony Square Mall, Kevin Pinson, said this weekend always draws in a bigger crowd than normal.

“It’s a big weekend for us. It definitely helps with traffic and sales, having the tax free, everybody likes that savings,” explained Pinson. “It’s also big because it’s right before fair, so everybody is wanting to rush in and get their back to school shopping finished.”

Some restrictions do apply – single clothing items over $75 and individual back to school supplies over $20 will be taxed. Pinson said the mall will be running other promotions this weekend as well.

“We’ve got Black Panther, he will be here Saturday for the kids from 4 to 8,” said Pinson. “Then also if you spend $100 or more on back to school shopping on Saturday, you’ll get a free $10 gift card.”

Pinson said this weekend is good exposure for Ohio – a lot of surrounding states participate in the tax free holiday. He wants to remind everyone that the hours will remain the same as always.