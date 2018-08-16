Olympic gymnasts Ross and Kocian: we were abused by Nassar

Olympic gold-medal winning gymnasts Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian say they are among the sexual abuse victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Ross, who won gold as part of the “Fierce Five” at the 2012 Olympics, tells The Associated Press the abuse began when she was 13 and continued throughout her career. Kocian, a member of the “Final Five” that stormed to gold at the 2016 Olympics, says she was in denial for a long time but opted to come forward after watching so many of her former teammates detail their abuse at the hands of Nassar.

Both gymnasts have filed lawsuits against Michigan State University, which employed Nassar for decades, and plan to do so against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics. They blame the culture created at the training center operated by former national team coordinator Martha Karolyi for allowing Nassar’s behavior to run unchecked.

Nassar is serving an effective life sentence after being convicted of federal child pornography and state sexual abuse charges.

