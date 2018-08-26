One vehicle fatal crash on State Route 188 in Fairfield County

HOCKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash which occurred on State Route 188 near Becks Knob Road in Fairfield County.

On August 25, 2018 at approximately 8:19 p.m., Rachel N. Kuhlwein, 19 of Newark, was traveling eastbound on State Route 188 in a 2007 Gray Honda Civic. The Honda drove off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne, struck two trees and overturned before coming to final rest.

There were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Driver, Kuhlwein and front passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Hager were transported by Air Care to Grant Hospital and Mount Carmel East Hospital. They are both currently in stable condition and were wearing seat belts.

The rear passenger, 20-year-old, Jasey Treadway was pronounced dead at the scene. She was also wearing her seat belt.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The following agencies responded to the scene: Ohio State Highway Patrol Lancaster, Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction, Lancaster Police Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking Township Fire and EMS, Lancaster Fire and EMS, Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation.