OSU Doctor will visit Muskingum Behavioral Health next month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A doctor from The Ohio State University will be presenting in Zanesville next month.

Muskingum Behavioral Health is bringing Dr. Brad Lander to Secrest Auditorium on Tuesday, September 18th to present his speech, Understanding Addiction: the Squirrel Logic. He will talk about what addiction is, how it affects the brain, the best ways of intervening with addictions and different environmental triggers. CEO of Muskingum Behavioral Health, Steve Carrel, said it’s an entertaining and educational presentation.

“My hope for this presentation is that those who come will understand and learn why we call addiction a brain disease and we don’t talk about it as being a choice because people who have addiction have altered brains where it’s not a choice,” Carrel said.

Carrel’s goal is to try and reduce the stigma surrounding addiction. He said that Dr. Lander explains it in a way that anyone is able to understand it.

“And Dr. Lander explains in a very easy to understand manner this is why it is not a choice for the person with addiction and if we can get that level of understanding out more and more, it will be easier to address the addiction issue in our area,” said Carrel.

The presentation is open to the public and professional credits are available. To register, you can call the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.