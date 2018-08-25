OVI checkpoint completed on Northpointe Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – On Friday, August 24, 2018 from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. the Ohio State Highways Patrol along with the Zanesville Police Department and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office conducted an OVI checkpoint on Northpointe Drive near Brandywine Boulevard in the city of Zanesville.

During that time frame, 331 vehicles drove through the checkpoint with two vehicles being diverted for sobriety testing. One driver was subsequently arrested and charged with OVI, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition to the checkpoint, 62 traffic stops were made during saturation patrols which resulted in 14 enforcement stops. Seven of those traffic stops resulted in OVI arrests. Other charges from those traffic stops included possession of marijuana, citations for not wearing safety belts and crash causing violations.

A message from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:

The effectiveness of any checkpoint is reliant upon the citizens of the community. As a law enforcement community we hope the checkpoint will serve as a reminder for people to make rational decisions and NOT drive impaired!

We would like to thank all involved including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Zanesville Police Department, Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Zanesville Street Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.