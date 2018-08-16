OVI Checkpoint Planned for Perry Co.

The State Patrol hopes a checkpoint in Perry County will deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The State Patrol will hold an OVI checkpoint the evening of Friday, August 17. The checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds.

Commander of the Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol Shad Caplinger said there were 379 fatal crashes last year with 405 persons killed. State Troopers also made over 27,000 OVI arrests in 2017.

The patrol encourages those planning to consume alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.