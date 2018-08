The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they’ll hold an OVI checkpoint on Friday.

The checkpoint will take place Friday from 9pm to Midnight on Northpointe Drive in Muskingum County.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver injury and fatal crashes.

The checkpoint is funded through federal grant funds.

The Patrol said if you plan to consume alcohol designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.