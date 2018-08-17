Park, Salas share LPGA Tour lead in rainy Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sung Hyun Park shot a 9-under 63 on Friday for a share of the lead with Lizette Salas during the suspended second round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Salas, the first-round leader after a 62, had a 69 to match Park at 13 under at Brickyard Crossing. Danielle Kang and Nasa Hataoka were two shots back. Kang shot 68, and Haraoka 69.

The saturated greens became even softer following overnight and afternoon rain. The storms forced a suspension of nearly four hours, with nearly half the field unable to finish before dark. Angel Yin and Amy Yang were the top players unable to finish, tied at 10 under with each having eight holes to play.

Park has two majors and four overall victories in the last two years, winning the U.S. Women’s Open and CP Women’s Open last year and the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this season.