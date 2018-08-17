Penn National seeks first Pennsylvania sports betting permit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn National Gaming is the first casino operator in Pennsylvania to apply for a license to offer sports betting in the state, now that regulators cleared it to begin.

Penn National submitted a 107-page application to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Friday.

A gaming board spokesman says Penn National’s application is unlikely to get approval before October. Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi already offer sports betting, and it is expected to start Sept.1 in West Virginia.

Earlier this week, the gaming board approved a set of regulations to allow sports betting to start. Penn National and the other owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 licensed casinos can pay $10 million to operate sports betting in the state.

Pennsylvania lawmakers last year legalized sports betting and slapped a 34 percent tax rate on it.