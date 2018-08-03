People top trash with flowers, cards honoring worker killed

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Residents of Cincinnati-area communities are topping their trash with flowers and cards to honor a trash collector who died after authorities say a pickup truck pinned him against his garbage truck in southwestern Ohio.

WLWT-TV reports people in several communities have been leaving tokens in memory of 52-year-old David Evans. He was struck Monday on his trash route in Middletown, roughly 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

Authorities say Evans was at the rear of the garbage truck when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Evans worked 15 years for Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Middletown resident Joseph Cox says he was a “smiling face every time he came.”

Residents along Evans’ Middletown route plan to top their trash with well wishes Friday.

Police are investigating the crash.