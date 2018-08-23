Peru captain Guerrero banned again awaiting final verdict

ZURICH (AP) — Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who was cleared to play at the World Cup by Switzerland’s supreme court, has again been blocked from playing because a federal judge ended the freeze on his 14-month doping ban.

FIFA says the Swiss Federal Tribunal has lifted “the provisional suspensive effect” that allowed Guerrero to play in Russia. The decision means the 34-year-old Guerrero will not be allowed to resume playing with Brazilian club Internacional.

The Swiss court is expected to soon give a final verdict in Guerrero’s appeal against a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that increased his six-month ban by FIFA to 14 months.

Guerrero tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine at a World Cup qualifier against Argentina in October. He scored one goal at the World Cup, where Peru was eliminated in the group stage.

