Pet of the Week: Kota

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Animal Shelter Society recently adopted out all of their animals, but they’re starting to fill back up again with pets looking for their forever home.

This is Kota. She’s a six-year-old, American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She came from the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center. Assistant Director, Russell Denny, said she has some loving characteristics that make her a great dog.

Denny said she’s, “very shy, reserved, but she’s a love bug, as you can see. I’ve had her about a half hour this morning just walking her and she listens to commands pretty well and she’s just a sweetheart.”

Denny said her best fit in a home would be with no children or other animals. Once she joins your family, he said she would adjust easily, but it may take some patience.

“I think she would be very easy to adjust to the life outside of the shelter,” said Denny. “That’s another thing I’d like to say a little bit about adjustment – sometimes that takes a while, so when you get a pet home it’s something you should not hurry and just have a lot of patience with the pet and I think she would do great.”

Kota is spayed and up to date on all of her shots. The Animal Shelter Society would like to thank everyone for their support last weekend.