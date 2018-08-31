Pet of the Week: Teddy is ready for his fur-ever home.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Animal Shelter Society has a new pet of the week and this cutie is ready for his fur-ever home.

Teddy is a little over 2 months old and he is a boxer mix. Jody Murray, the Executive Director of The Animal Shelter Society, spoke with us about how Teddy has spent some time in foster care which has helped him develop social skills.

“Oh he is just … he is a very good little puppy. As you can tell he likes being held, likes being around people,” Murray said.

If you are interested in Teddy, he will only be available Saturday at the adoption event that will be happening at We Lov Pets. If you adopt a furry friend at the event you will get a free bag of food and 10 percent off.

“We Lov Pets. We have an adoption event there every first weekend of every month and it’s 12-3. He will be there, we’ll have some other dogs there, maybe some other puppies,” Murray said. “So there will be other animals there available for adoption. Volunteers to answer questions and the great thing is you’re at We Lov Pets so if there’s anything else you need you can just pick it up while you’re there.”

If you want to find out more information about this event or animals that are available you can call the shelter at (740) 452-1077 or stop in.