Pickin’ in Pavilion – Rix Mills 4-H

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – A 4-H group hosted one of their biggest events in New Concord.

Rix Mills Church has been holding a Pickin’ in Pavilion once a month since May, and this month was sponsored by Rix Mills 4-H group. Organizer, Diane Parks, said they wanted to show their support for the community and hold a fun event where they can get together and listen to live music.

“We want to be there for the community,” said Parks. “It’s showing our support for our community and stuff and the kids enjoy it. The families, we’ve had a great bunch group of kids and family members that anything we ask of them, they do.”

Parks said this event is mainly for the community, but it also teaches the kids a sense of responsibility.

“Respect, showing their support for the community, leadership,” explained Parks. “You know, the kids, every one of them is picking up and doing something special and stuff. They’re helping downstairs with the food and things like that.”

Parks said all funds raised were donation based. They make sure they give some back to the church and the rest goes to cover Rix Mills 4-H expenses.