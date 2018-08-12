Pillar scores tiebreaking run as Jays beat Rays 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Pillar scored the tiebreaking run on an infield grounder in the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Devon Travis had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays won for the second time in nine meetings with the Rays.

Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman had his second straight abbreviated outing, leaving after five innings. Stroman left Tuesday’s start against Boston after seven innings because of a blister on his right middle finger, walking off with the trainer after coming out to warm up for the eighth.

On Sunday, Stroman allowed one run and five hits. He threw 76 pitches, 46 strikes.

Tampa Bay’s lone run came in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Willy Adames.

Jaime Garcia (3-6) worked one inning for the win. Danny Barnes got two outs in the seventh and Tyler Clippard got the third, stranding runners at the corners. Ryan Tepera pitched the eighth and Ken Giles finished for his 13th save in 13 opportunities.

Making his third start for Tampa Bay since being acquired from Pittsburgh last month, right-hander Tyler Glasnow allowed one run and two hits in five-plus innings.

Pillar pinch-hit for Curtis Granderson and greeted right-hander Jose Alvarado (1-5) with a double. Travis followed with a game-tying single and, one out later, Pillar raced home from third on Randal Grichuk’s groundout to the catcher.

Pitcher Ryne Stanek covered home plate but Pillar evaded the tag and was called safe. Tampa Bay challenged umpire Ryan Additon’s call but it was confirmed by video review. The lead was Toronto’s first of the series

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: INF Yangervis Solarte (strained right oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and C Danny Jansen was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo. Jansen, who played in this year’s Future’s Game, was batting .275 with 12 homers, 21 doubles and 58 RBIs in 88 games at Triple-A. … C Russell Martin is expected to get significant playing time at third base with Solarte out. Martin started at third base Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rays: Are off Monday. They have not named a starter for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees. The Rays have lost 12 straight series at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays: RHP Sean Reid-Foley will pitch to Jansen, his former Triple-A battery mate, when he is selected from Buffalo to make his major league debut against Kansas City on Monday. Reid-Foley went 12-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 23 starts at Double-A and Triple-A this season. RHP Brad Keller (4-5, 3.57 ERA) starts for the Royals.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports