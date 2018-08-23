Plainfield Man Charged with Rape

A Plainfield area man finds himself charged with two counts of rape.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Jeffery Ellis was formally charged on Tuesday, following an investigation into child abuse.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Saturday about the alleged abuse. Detectives and children’s services were called to assist the investigation and for the safety of any potential victims.

Tuesday, authorities executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Commercial Avenue in Plainfield leading to Ellis’ arrest.