Poland defender Piszczek quits national team after World Cup

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland defender Lukasz Piszczek says he is quitting the national team following a poor World Cup performance.

Piszczek wrote on Instagram that he was taking a “hard but rational” decision and was ending his “adventure with the representation.”

In an interview for Wirtualna Polska news portal, the 33-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender said his performance was a “great surprise” to him and that his physical condition failed him at the tournament in Russia.

Poland was eliminated in the group stage.