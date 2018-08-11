Police: 2 men found dead inside home after SWAT standoff

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police say two men described as persons of interest in a doctor’s slaying have been found dead inside a home after a 12-hour SWAT standoff outside Cleveland.

South Euclid Police Chief Kevin Nietert said Saturday morning it’s unclear how the two men died and that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is gathering evidence. The men haven’t been identified.

The standoff with a regional SWAT team began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an armored vehicle breached the front door. Nietert says someone in the home responded with high-powered rifle fire and that officers returned fire.

The SWAT team was helping serve a search warrant at a South Euclid property owned by 59-year-old Richard Warn, a doctor found dead Thursday evening from multiple gunshot wounds at his home in Beachwood.