Police: Dayton man killed in western Ohio crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a 26-year-old Dayton man as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash in western Ohio.

Beavercreek police say Joseph Younger was thrown from his vehicle after he swerved off the road, drove into trees and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over. Younger was pronounced dead at the scene in the Dayton suburb.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Police and the Greene County Coroner’s Office are investigating to try to determine what caused the crash.