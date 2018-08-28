Police looking for 4 children taken by mom

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Ohio woman who they say took her four children and may be traveling with her boyfriend.

Police in Ohio say the children could be in danger and that the woman’s boyfriend has been abusive to children in the past.

Police in Lima (LY’-muh) say the four children, ages 8-13, were taken early Tuesday by their non-custodial mother, 40-year-old Marianne Merritt.

Authorities have issued a missing child alert for all states between Ohio and Florida.

Police say they are looking for a 2000 dark blue Chrysler Voyager minivan with an Ohio license plate FMQ3175. The say the van has a white passenger door.