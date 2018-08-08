Police make arrests in Longaberger Basket break-in

NEWARK, Ohio – According to a media release from the Newark Ohio Division of Police. On Wednesday August 8, 2018 at 6:27am, the Newark Division of Police responded to an alarm call at the former Longaberger Headquarters located at 1500 E. Main Street, Newark.

Officers arrived and discovered evidence of entry made to the building and requested assistance from other officers and local K-9 units. Officers with the Newark Division of Police, Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Pataskala Police responded to assist in the search of the seven story office building.

By 10:30 am; three suspects had been taken into custody and subsequently arrested. The Newark Division of Police had responded on two prior break-in reports before this incident, all within 24 hours. On Tuesday at 8:40am, officers were called to the building on a break-in sometime over the weekend.

At 11:40pm that night officers were called back again to check the building and found forced entry again. It is believed that upon the arrival of officers, unknown suspects ran from the building before being detected. Cooperation and coordination between all the law enforcement agencies and the Newark Fire Department were extremely critical in the successful search and apprehension of the three suspects: Eric R. Giffen, 35, of Newark; Christopher D. Caplinger, 33, of Columbus; Eric E. McClain, 35, of Heath. One suspect, Christopher Caplinger, was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from a canine bite. All three were arrested and will have charges presented to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office.

Picture from: Hyperallergic.com