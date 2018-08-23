Police: Officer stabbed; armed female suspect fatally shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer working undercover was stabbed in the hand and an armed female suspect was fatally shot in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police said they responded to a report of an officer in trouble about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say an officer working prostitution complaints attempted to take the suspect into custody inside his unmarked vehicle “when an altercation occurred.”

Police said they arrived to find the officer had been stabbed in the hand and the female suspect had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. The officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police didn’t immediately identify the woman. They say a knife was found at the scene. Police said the officer fired multiple shots inside the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.