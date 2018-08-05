Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-70 dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in central Ohio and has died.

Columbus police say Jahlil Woodie was walking eastbound on the median center line of I-70 Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

Police say Woodie was struck shortly before 4:30 a.m. Authorities say he was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died a few hours later. Woodie’s age and hometown were not immediately released.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. Their investigation is continuing.