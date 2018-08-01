President Trump to Campaign for Balderson in Ohio

President Donald Trump is coming to Ohio to hold a campaign rally in support of republican State Senator Troy Balderson, who is running for Congress. Trump’s campaign says he will appear in Delaware County Saturday evening just days before the August 7th Special Election for the state’s 12 Congressional District. Balderson, of Zanesville, is running against democrat Danny O’Connor in a race that is viewed as a potential harbinger for republican’s chances in the fall midterm elections. The race in the usually reliable red district has tightened in recent weeks. Trump is increasing his political travel in an effort to help republicans in November. The rally will be Trump’s third in a week, following one in Florida on Tuesday and a scheduled event in Pennsylvania on Thursday.