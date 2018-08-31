Price likely won’t make next start, Sale’s return not set

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price likely won’t make his next scheduled start, and the team remains unsure when ace lefty Chris Sale will return to the rotation.

Manager Alex Cora says Price “most likely” will not take his turn in the rotation next week at Atlanta. He says Price still is sore and hasn’t thrown since he was struck on his pitching wrist by a line drive against Miami on Wednesday.

Cora thinks Sale — on the disabled list because of mild inflammation in his pitching shoulder — will make a few starts before the playoffs for the AL East leaders, who have baseball’s best record. Sale threw long toss and on flat ground Friday after playing catch the previous four days.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports